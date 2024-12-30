US100 Drops 1.78% as December Rally Fades

Tech Selloff Intensifies as Market Leaders Face Year-End Pressure 📉
A broad technology sector selloff is weighing heavily on U.S. markets today, with industry leaders like Broadcom (AVGO.US) (-3.31%), Microsoft (MSFT.US) (-1.68%), and Salesforce (CRM.US) (-1.74%) leading the decline. The downturn is particularly notable in the semiconductor space, where companies like Micron Technology (MU.US) (-4.37%) and AMD (AMD.US) (-1.83%) are experiencing significant losses.
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
Market Breadth Concerns Mount
The selloff highlights growing concerns about market breadth, with less than 60% of S&P 500 companies now trading above their 200-day moving averages - the weakest level this year. This technical deterioration suggests the market's recent gains have been increasingly concentrated in a handful of large-cap tech names, raising vulnerability to sharp corrections.
% of S&P 500 companies trading above their 200-day moving averages. Source: Bloomberg
Magnificent Seven Momentum Falters
Despite their stellar performance throughout 2024, even the Magnificent Seven stocks are showing signs of weakness. Apple has retreated -1.68% today, moving further away from its recent push toward the historic $4 trillion market cap milestone. NVIDIA, typically a market leader, is down -0.31%, while Meta (formerly Facebook) has declined more than -2%.
Sector-Wide Impact:
The technology sector weakness is broad-based:
-
Enterprise software companies like Oracle (-2.41%) and Dell (-3.62%) are seeing substantial declines
-
Cybersecurity firms including CrowdStrike (-2.53%) and Fortinet (-1.96%) are under pressure
-
Semiconductor equipment makers such as Applied Materials (-2.70%) and Lam Research (-2.60%) are experiencing notable losses
Looking Ahead:
Market participants appear to be booking profits in 2024's winners as the year draws to a close. With expectations for slower earnings growth among the Magnificent Seven in 2025, investors may be repositioning for a broader market leadership transition in the coming year.
The current selloff has effectively erased most of December's gains, challenging hopes for a traditional Santa Claus rally in the final trading days of 2023. However, historical patterns suggest the potential for a recovery in January, particularly once holiday-related liquidity constraints ease.
Historical Performance after weak December price action Source: Bloomberg
US100 (D1 Interval)
The Nasdaq-100 index, represented by the US100 contract, is trading below the early December high of 21,668. The mid-November high at 21,255 serves as the initial support level for bulls, with the 50-day SMA at 21,078 closely aligning with the mid-July high of 20,895, offering additional support.
For bears, key targets include the 100-day SMA at 20,427 and the August highs near 19,917, which act as critical downside levels.
The RSI is approaching a key support level that has previously served as a retracement zone, potentially signaling a pause or reversal. Meanwhile, the MACD is narrowing but continues to exhibit bearish divergence, indicating caution for bullish momentum. Source: xStation
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.