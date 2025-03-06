US100 extends down 2.2% pressured by BigTech sell-off 📉VIX surges 8%

The sell-off across the US equity market extends, with US100 down more than 2.2% intraday. US mega-caps such as Amazon, Meta Platforms are down more than 3% today, while Nvidia loses 4.5% and Tesla slips 5.5%. The volatility index (VIX) surges by 8% as investors hedge against the stock market decline.

Earnings report from MongoDB and Marvell pressured tech companies stocks by 23% and 18,5% respectively, as revenues and expectations failed to satisfy Wall Street expectations. Also, stocks valuation fear persists, as US macro signals slowing growth, with higher inflation expectations, fueling uncertainty. The US500 loses 1.8%, US30 is down 1.2% and US200 loses 1.6%.

Source: xStation5

Almost every US sector loses today, but the biggest declines are seen across the tech-heavy sectors such as semiconductors and software. Palantir loses almost 7%, while such tech-giants as Oracle and Broadcom are down more than 5%.

Source: xStation5