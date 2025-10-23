US100 gains 0.5% 📈Kansas City Fed Index above estimates

- The US100 index gains over 0.5% on a wave of renewed optimism in the stock market
- The US100 breaks through the 50- and 200-session exponential moving averages on the hourly interval
- J.P. Morgan expects the Fed to end quantitative tightening (QT) next week
- The US100 index gains over 0.5% on a wave of renewed optimism in the stock market
- The US100 breaks through the 50- and 200-session exponential moving averages on the hourly interval
- J.P. Morgan expects the Fed to end quantitative tightening (QT) next week
The US stock market gains today amid optimism around possible Fed rate cut next week, positive Q4 seasonality patterns, strong earnings season and stronger than expected data from Kansas City Fed. Kansas Fed Composite Index came in at 6 vs 2 exp. and 4 previously, while the manufacturing benchmark rose to 15 vs 4 previously. J.P Morgan analysts pointed to the end of the quantitive tightening (QT) program by the Fed in October. Such a scenario could improve investor sentiments around US bonds and stock market. US100 is up more than 0.5% today, surging above 25150 points. The index tries to recover and rise above near ATH level again despite not optimistic Wall Street reaction to Tesla's and Netflix earnings reports.
Source: xStation5
Daily Summary: CPI down, Markets Up
Procter & Gamble: After Earnings
"Mad Max" mode - Is Tesla in trouble?
Intel’s turnaround is showing results
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.