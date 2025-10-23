Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

16:23 · 23 October 2025

US100 gains 0.5% 📈Kansas City Fed Index above estimates

Key takeaways
US100
Indices
-
-
Key takeaways
  • The US100 index gains over 0.5% on a wave of renewed optimism in the stock market
  • The US100 breaks through the 50- and 200-session exponential moving averages on the hourly interval
  • J.P. Morgan expects the Fed to end quantitative tightening (QT) next week

The US stock market gains today amid optimism around possible Fed rate cut next week, positive Q4 seasonality patterns, strong earnings season and stronger than expected data from Kansas City Fed. Kansas Fed Composite Index came in at 6 vs 2 exp. and 4 previously, while the manufacturing benchmark rose to 15 vs 4 previously. J.P Morgan analysts pointed to the end of the quantitive tightening (QT) program by the Fed in October. Such a scenario could improve investor sentiments around US bonds and stock market. US100 is up more than 0.5% today, surging above 25150 points. The index tries to recover and rise above near ATH level again despite not optimistic Wall Street reaction to Tesla's and Netflix earnings reports.

 

Source: xStation5

24 October 2025, 19:00

Daily Summary: CPI down, Markets Up
24 October 2025, 18:13

Procter & Gamble: After Earnings
24 October 2025, 17:36

"Mad Max" mode - Is Tesla in trouble?
24 October 2025, 17:14

Intel’s turnaround is showing results

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Join over 1.7 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app