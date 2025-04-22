📈US100 gains 1.8%

🗽Sentiments on Wall Street improve as stock market rebound after yesterday sell-off, driven by earnings season

Wall Street index futures are rebounding today after yesterday's declines, with the US100 leading these gains, rising by almost 1.8%. The growth is mainly driven by American ‘Big Tech’.

Among them, Amazon (AMZN.US), Apple (AAPL.US), and Meta Platforms (META.US) are performing the best. The increase is also supported by strong results from companies in the software and entertainment sector, with Netflix rising by almost 6% and reaching new historic highs. Tesla shares are up nearly 4% ahead of the results the company will present today after the U.S. session.

The weaker Richmond Fed reading has not discouraged investors from the stock market today, and the International Monetary Fund’s forecast, which lowered this year’s U.S. GDP from 2.8% to 1.7% YoY, turned out to be a ‘milder’ revision than expected. Several banks also pointed out that Trump is likely not to fire Jerome Powell, as this would destabilize the U.S. financial system, something the president is aware of.

The gains are primarily supported by the progress communicated by the White House in trade negotiations with partners to which the U.S. imposed retaliatory tariffs on Liberation Day. According to White House Press Secretary Leavitt, the special team on international trade met with representatives from 34 countries this week, signalling almost ready deals with Japan and India. Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessent expressed confidence that an agreement with China is still possible.

The results from companies like 3M and GE Aerospace, which reported today, were better than expected, boosting sentiment in the U.S. stock market, with the exception of the defense sector, which is the 'biggest loser' today. Raytheon Technologies' shares are down more than 10%, while shares of Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman are also falling sharply. The largest companies in the U.S. defense sector disappointed investors with their reports, and even though they reported revenues and profits above forecasts, market expectations were missed. Source: xStation5



The Nasdaq 100 futures contract briefly moved into positive territory compared to yesterday’s sell-off. Source: xStation5