📈US100 gains 1.8%

🗽Sentiments on Wall Street improve as stock market rebound after yesterday sell-off, driven by earnings season
Wall Street index futures are rebounding today after yesterday's declines, with the US100 leading these gains, rising by almost 1.8%. The growth is mainly driven by American ‘Big Tech’.
- Among them, Amazon (AMZN.US), Apple (AAPL.US), and Meta Platforms (META.US) are performing the best. The increase is also supported by strong results from companies in the software and entertainment sector, with Netflix rising by almost 6% and reaching new historic highs. Tesla shares are up nearly 4% ahead of the results the company will present today after the U.S. session.
- The weaker Richmond Fed reading has not discouraged investors from the stock market today, and the International Monetary Fund’s forecast, which lowered this year’s U.S. GDP from 2.8% to 1.7% YoY, turned out to be a ‘milder’ revision than expected. Several banks also pointed out that Trump is likely not to fire Jerome Powell, as this would destabilize the U.S. financial system, something the president is aware of.
- The gains are primarily supported by the progress communicated by the White House in trade negotiations with partners to which the U.S. imposed retaliatory tariffs on Liberation Day. According to White House Press Secretary Leavitt, the special team on international trade met with representatives from 34 countries this week, signalling almost ready deals with Japan and India. Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessent expressed confidence that an agreement with China is still possible.
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
The results from companies like 3M and GE Aerospace, which reported today, were better than expected, boosting sentiment in the U.S. stock market, with the exception of the defense sector, which is the 'biggest loser' today. Raytheon Technologies' shares are down more than 10%, while shares of Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman are also falling sharply. The largest companies in the U.S. defense sector disappointed investors with their reports, and even though they reported revenues and profits above forecasts, market expectations were missed. Source: xStation5
The Nasdaq 100 futures contract briefly moved into positive territory compared to yesterday’s sell-off. Source: xStation5
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.