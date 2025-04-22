Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

📈US100 gains 1.8%

19:01 22 April 2025

🗽Sentiments on Wall Street improve as stock market rebound after yesterday sell-off, driven by earnings season

Wall Street index futures are rebounding today after yesterday's declines, with the US100 leading these gains, rising by almost 1.8%. The growth is mainly driven by American ‘Big Tech’.

  • Among them, Amazon (AMZN.US), Apple (AAPL.US), and Meta Platforms (META.US) are performing the best. The increase is also supported by strong results from companies in the software and entertainment sector, with Netflix rising by almost 6% and reaching new historic highs. Tesla shares are up nearly 4% ahead of the results the company will present today after the U.S. session.
  • The weaker Richmond Fed reading has not discouraged investors from the stock market today, and the International Monetary Fund’s forecast, which lowered this year’s U.S. GDP from 2.8% to 1.7% YoY, turned out to be a ‘milder’ revision than expected. Several banks also pointed out that Trump is likely not to fire Jerome Powell, as this would destabilize the U.S. financial system, something the president is aware of.
  • The gains are primarily supported by the progress communicated by the White House in trade negotiations with partners to which the U.S. imposed retaliatory tariffs on Liberation Day. According to White House Press Secretary Leavitt, the special team on international trade met with representatives from 34 countries this week, signalling almost ready deals with Japan and India. Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessent expressed confidence that an agreement with China is still possible.

The results from companies like 3M and GE Aerospace, which reported today, were better than expected, boosting sentiment in the U.S. stock market, with the exception of the defense sector, which is the 'biggest loser' today. Raytheon Technologies' shares are down more than 10%, while shares of Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman are also falling sharply. The largest companies in the U.S. defense sector disappointed investors with their reports, and even though they reported revenues and profits above forecasts, market expectations were missed. Source: xStation5

The Nasdaq 100 futures contract briefly moved into positive territory compared to yesterday’s sell-off. Source: xStation5

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

23.04.2025
19:00

Daily summary: Mag7 stocks bounce; gold and oil in a bind

The US500 is up just under 2%, while the US100 is up 3%, just over 2 hours before the close of business on Wall Street. The DE40 is up just over 2%...

 16:57

IBM Ahead of Q1 2025 Earnings: Key Considerations

Later today, following the Wall Street close, veteran US technology firm IBM is set to release its financial results for the first quarter of 2025. Investors...

 16:31

BREAKING: US100 dips as Bessent questions Trump's willingness to reduce tariffs on China

Bessent declines to comment on WSJ story on lowering tariffs on china, but he added that there is no unilateral offer from Trump to cut China tariffs right...
More news

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app