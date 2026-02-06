Read more
15:24 · 6 February 2026

US100 gains after the UoM report🗽Nvidia surges 5%

US sentiment according to the University of Michigan survey in February came in at 57.3 versus 55.0 expected and 56.4 in January (the current conditions gauge jumped sharply to 58.3 from 53.7, while the expectations index rose more modestly).

One-year inflation expectations fell to 3.5% versus 4.0% expected and 4.0% in January; five-year expectations were slightly higher than forecast (3.4% vs 3.3% expected and 3.3% in January).

Volatility in Nasdaq 100 futures persists. Since 15:45, US100 has dropped by nearly 200 points, but is still up more than 1.5% on the day.

Nvidia shares are up over 5%, Amazon is down more than 8%, and Alphabet is off nearly 3%. Other stocks are gaining strongly, with the software sector rebounding.

Source: xStation5

6 February 2026, 18:59

