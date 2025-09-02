US100 loses 1.1% ahead of the Wall Street open 📉

The futures contract on the US Nasdaq 100 index (US100) is down more than 1% today, falling toward the 23,200-point area. The US dollar is strengthening at a pace not seen since July, while the market awaits the release of the ISM Manufacturing report for August at 2 PM GMT. Selling pressure dominates the contract, with the declines driven mainly by the "Mag7," where after strong earnings across all major companies and a somewhat “mixed” report from Nvidia, profit-taking is evident.
Looking at the chart, a potential head-and-shoulders (H&S) pattern appears to be forming, with key support around the 23,000–23,200-point range (the neckline). Seasonally, September is among the weakest months for stock indices, and following a very strong summer rally, investors are entering the “autumn period” with some caution. A break below 23,000 points could pave the way for another significant downward move, while a move above 23,600 points would negate the bearish formation.
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
Source: xStation5
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.