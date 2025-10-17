US100 rebounds after Trump's comments on China 💡

- Wall Street reacts positively to Donald Trump's latest statements on relations with China.
Indices such as the US100 and other contracts on major US indices are rebounding after a series of relatively mild and optimistic comments from the president – he emphasized, among other things, that “a 100% tariff is not a long-term solution,” and that negotiations with China must aim for a “fair agreement.” In addition, Trump announced a meeting with President Xi within the next two weeks, which the market interprets as potential for further de-escalation of trade tensions.
Source: xStation
