Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

US100 Rises Over 7% 📈

18:37 9 April 2025

Trump’s Tariff Suspension Announcement Lifts U.S. Indices

Trump announced a 90-day suspension of tariffs for countries that have chosen to cooperate and entered into negotiation talks with the U.S. At the same time, the president declared an increase in retaliatory tariffs on China to 125%.

In response to the news, U.S. indices are experiencing record-breaking rallies. The S&P 500 is up over 5%, the Nasdaq 100 is gaining more than 7%, and the Dow Jones is rising nearly 6%. The surge in indices has almost erased the losses caused by last week’s announcement of retaliatory tariffs.

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
 

US100 (D1)
The Nasdaq 100, represented by US100, has broken above September low at 18,379. Bulls need to reclaim 19,195 level to prevent further downside, while bears will aim for a break below the  April low at 17,176 — a move that could open the path to even lower levels. The RSI has broken above levels which usually lead to reversal. Source: xStation 


 

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

10.04.2025
19:14

Daily Summary: Profit-taking after yesterday's gains pushes US indices down, market uncertainty persists

US indices decline today, partially erasing yesterday's gains. Market volatility remains very high, and investors are still fearful of a recession....

 16:37

House Republicans Narrowly Approve Trump's Budget Blueprint. EURUSD approaches 1.12

House Republicans narrowly passed President Trump's budget blueprint with a 216-214 vote on Thursday, marking a significant win for his legislative...

 16:09

Tariffs on China rise to a total of 145% 📢

White House officials told CNBC today that the total value of tariffs imposed on China has now increased to 145%. This figure includes: “Fentanyl-related”...
More news

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app