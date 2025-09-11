US30 gains 1.3% reaching new all-time high 📈

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (US30) are rising today by nearly 1.3%, reaching levels not seen since August 22. The index is supported by gains in its heaviest-weighted components, including UnitedHealth Group, Caterpillar, Home Depot, Sherwin-Williams, and Goldman Sachs, whose shares are up between 2.2% and 3.2% today.

The index welcomed weaker U.S. labor market data with optimism, as it increases the likelihood of a series of Fed rate cuts, while inflation largely came in line with forecasts (though the month-over-month pace turned out to be twice as fast as in July). US30 (D1 interval) Today, Dow Jones futures are climbing above the 46,000-point mark, but the RSI indicator has not yet reached 70, which would suggest overbought conditions. Start investing today or test a free demo Create account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app Source: xStation5

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.