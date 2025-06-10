Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

US500 at Highest Since Late February Ahead of Continued US-China Talks

18:22 10 June 2025

Trade agreement talks in London are set to resume at 8:00 PM London time, in less than two hours. Meanwhile, the US500 is approaching new multi-month highs, surpassing the 6000-point level. US500 is also around only 2% off the all-time highs from February 2025. In the interim, we also heard comments from Trump regarding difficult talks with Iran and the necessity of maintaining the National Guard amidst protests in Los Angeles.

 

 

