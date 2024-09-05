Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

➡️US500 Limits Declines Ahead of ADP

11:46 5 September 2024

Wall Street Indices Stabilize Before Key Labor Data

The US500 tries to rebound today, following a significant pullback in the first part of the week. Notably, we're also seeing strong gains in bond prices, which theoretically should support Wall Street's upside move.

Today, we'll receive another crucial piece of data from the US labor market, following yesterday's JOLTS report. It's worth highlighting that yesterday's weak reading referred to July, aligning with the very weak previous NFP reading. Today's ADP report is expected to show a rebound compared to the previous reading. ADP is set to show a rise to 145k from the previous level of 122k in August. Although the ADP report has been a rather weak indicator for NFP in the last two years, the past three months have shown a clear decline in the difference between these two reports. Therefore, there's a chance that today's ADP reading will set the tone for indices on Wall Street and for the dollar.

It's worth remembering that the July job data published in the beginning of August, which came in at 114k (with an expected rebound to 160k for August), led to significant concerns about the health of the US economy, resulting in a massive correction of almost 10% of US500 in early August. A rebound in US employment should restore market sentiment, but on the other hand, another weak reading closer to 100k could revive market fears and simultaneously significantly increase the likelihood of a 50 basis point rate cut during the September Fed meeting, scheduled for September 18th.

Source: Bloomberg Finance LP, XTB

US500

The US500 tries to rebound today, with clear lower candle shadows forming below the 5530 level. However, at the 5555 level, we can notice a resistance in the form of the 23.6 Fibonacci retracement of the recent upward wave. The key demand zone is located at the 5500 level along with the 38.2 Fibonacci retracement. A significantly lower-than-consensus reading should lead to a breach of the aforementioned support. On the other hand, a reading closer to 180-200k could lead to a breakout above 5600 points. A reading close to the consensus should allow for a moderate rebound to the 5555 level.

 

 

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Changing the language affects the change of regulator