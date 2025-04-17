Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

US500 trades higher as hopes rise for US-EU trade deal 📌

17:50 17 April 2025

Markets saw a slight rebound following optimistic trade remarks from President Trump, offering relief amid ongoing global uncertainty—especially around US-China tensions, EU tariffs, and tech sector volatility.

Trump expressed confidence in securing a trade deal with the EU, saying talks are progressing well and an announcement could come soon. He also noted that a strong deal with China is likely and that negotiations with Japan are advancing satisfactorily, echoed by Treasury Secretary Bessent and other White House sources.

During a White House visit, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni voiced confidence in reaching a US-EU deal and suggested hosting a meeting with EU leaders in Italy to push discussions forward.

Following these developments, US500 ticks higher to 5335 points and US100 turned positive by 0.30%. Markets welcomed the diplomatic momentum as a potential stabilizer amid current global trade uncertainties.


Source: xStation 5

