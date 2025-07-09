Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

VIX loses 3% reaching 4.5 month low as optimism drives Wall Street📉

14:19 9 July 2025

Continued optimism on Wall Street—driven largely by the postponement of the final tariff deadline from July 9 to August 1—is pushing the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) futures to their lowest levels since February 24, 2025. U.S. equity indices are posting modest gains today, ranging between 0.15% and 0.25%, while the U.S. Dollar Index is stabilizing around 97.2. Markets are reacting positively to the prospect of a more dovish Federal Reserve policy in the second half of 2025 and especially throughout 2026, as well as expectations for another solid earnings season for American companies.

VIX (H1 Interval)

The VIX index is down over 3% today, despite the absence of direct market catalysts and a relatively quiet macroeconomic calendar. The only notable U.S. data release scheduled is the wholesale inventory change for July, due at 4:00 p.m. CET. Investors are increasingly pricing in the likelihood of continued gains in U.S. equities ahead of the upcoming Q2 2025 earnings season. On the hourly chart, the RSI indicator has fallen to 15—signaling extreme oversold conditions.

Source: xStation5

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

11.07.2025
19:21

Daily summary: Bitcoin sets new all-time high at $118k 📈Oil gains, wheat drops 2%

Wall Street showed signs of mild uncertainty today. Although major indices remain near record highs, trading was cautious as investors await details...

 18:44

OIL gains 2% 📈

Oil prices rebound slightly on Friday, though the market remains cautious. Investors are evaluating potential new sanctions on Russian crude, offset...

 18:05

Three markets to watch next week (11.07.2025)

The upcoming week may be very interesting in terms of macro publications. Among the U.S. reports alone are the CPI report, retail sales, and data from...
More news

Join over 1.6 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app