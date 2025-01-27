VIX surges 15% ahead of Wall Street open 📈

The VIX CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), which rises when investors in the futures and options markets anticipate a sharp increase in S&P 500 index volatility, is up more than 15% today. This reflects growing investor concerns about market developments after the U.S. stock market opens. As a result, demand for volatility hedging is increasing, and nervousness is driving many funds and investors to hedge their positions through exposure to the VIX index.
- Declines in the stocks of tech giants like Nvidia, Amazon, and Meta Platforms during pre-market trading are increasing the likelihood of a dangerous market-wide deleveraging effect. This could result in a wave of margin calls triggered by exposure to tech stocks within the Nasdaq and the broader index.
- It is only after the U.S. market opens that liquidity will be sufficient to assess the market's final reaction to China's efficient AI model, DeepSeek. This model has matched leading U.S. benchmarks while claiming to have achieved this with minimal investment (approximately $6 million) compared to American companies like OpenAI and Meta. Currently, Nvidia shares are down 13% in pre-market trading in the U.S.
VIX (M30 Interval)
Since December’s “volmageddon,” we’ve already witnessed two significant volatility spikes. However, today’s reaction is much more dynamic, and investor fear appears far greater. This fear is grounded in a real threat to the valuations of many companies, which could arise from a shift in investment strategies for artificial intelligence. Such a shift would place significant pressure on AI infrastructure providers.
Source: xStation5
