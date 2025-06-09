Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

Warner Bros. Discovery plans company split 🔎

14:25 9 June 2025

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD.US) announced today that it plans to split into two separate companies: one focused on streaming and film, and the other on classic television operations. In pre-market trading, the company's shares are up by approximately 9%.


Warner Bros. shares are surging over 9% in pre-market trading, approaching levels seen before the sell-off caused by the announcement of tariffs during "Liberation Day." A flag formation has appeared on the company's chart, the breakout of which indicates a theoretical potential for continued growth. According to classic technical analysis, the breakout range reaches $12.35. Source: xStation

The new entity (related to streaming) will include: Warner Bros. Television, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group (which includes New Line Cinema, responsible for The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit, and the IT series; Warner Bros. Pictures, known for Barbie, the Harry Potter series, and the Batman trilogy; Warner Bros. Pictures Animation, which released Looney Tunes, Lego movies, and Tom and Jerry), DC Studios (known for producing films and series from the DC comic book universe), HBO, and HBO Max (one of the leading streaming platforms alongside Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime).

The company split is intended to facilitate more effective group management and enhance operational efficiency within individual business segments. The Global Networks (the second company) will primarily focus on developing new, innovative ways to collaborate with distributors to create new value for television audiences. One of the key aspects of its operations is expected to be an improvement in free cash flow.

This division comes at a very important time for the company's operations. Although the entire streaming services market is growing significantly, and post-pandemic demand for cinema services remains high, the company's revenues are in a downward trend. The net profit looks even worse, having been negative since Q2 2022 (with the exception of Q3 2024). At the same time, the company's debt is regularly decreasing, and investment expenditures remain relatively stable, which creates potential room for improving generated cash flows.


This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

10.06.2025
16:55

COCOA plummets 6% 📉

Cocoa futures on ICE (COCOA) are losing almost 6% today, pressured by heavy rains in West Africa, which may increase the supply from key-growing regions....

 15:11

World Bank lowers US GDP growth projections 📌Strong NFIB sentiments reading

The World Bank lowered its U.S. GDP growth forecast for 2025 by 0.9 percentage points to 1.4% year-over-year and by 0.4 percentage points for 2026. US...

 15:01

TSMC achieved nearly 40% revenue growth in May 📈

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM.US) reported its May revenues, achieving a 39.6% year-over-year increase, totaling $10.7 billion. The company continues...
More news

Join over 1.6 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app