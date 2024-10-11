Weaker than expected UK GDP data. Final German CPI in line with expectation

United Kingdom macro readings (September): UK GDP YoY: 1% vs 1.4% exp. and 1.2% previously

UK GDP Estimate MoM: 0.2% vs 0.2% exp. and 0% previously

UK GDP Estimate 3M/3M: 0.2% vs 0.3% exp. and 0.5% previously

UK Services MoM: 0.1% vs 0.2% exp. and 0.1% previously

Manufacturing production MoM: 1.1% vs 0.2% exp. and -1% previously

Manufacturing production YoY: -0.3% vs -1.3% previously

Industrial production MoM: 0.5% vs 0.2% exp. and -0.8% previously

Industrial production YoY: -1.6% vs -0.5% exp. and -1.2% previously

UK Construction Output MoM: 0.4% vs 0.5% exp. and -0.4% previously German final CPI / HICP (September) Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app Final CPI came in 1.6% vs 1.6% in the first reading (0% vs 0% MoM exp.); 1.8% YoY HICP (also in line with expectations and previous reading) Reaction on EURGBP is quite mixed, the pair loses slightly after the data release, despite really weaker than expected UK GDP readings, with also drop in industrial production, and services. However, monthly data from both industrial and manufacturing production point to slightly recovery. We can still see a technical triangle formation on the chart. Potentially rising above 0.838 may open bulls a way to test 0.843 zone. Source: xStation5

