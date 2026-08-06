Chart of the day: DE40 hold near ATH! Siemens and Deutsche Telekom shine with earnings!

German DAX futures (DE40) remain near all-time highs despite a correction in Asia, with marginal drops appearing more technical in nature. Disappointing results from memory makers (SanDisk, Western Digital) brought pressure back to AI-related companies, but the European session continues to be supported by solid earnings reports from traditional domestic businesses.

Technical Analysis: DE40 (D1)

DAX futures are pulling back 0.25%, even as the cash index gains another 0.1% today. DE40 remains in a strong uptrend, trading above three key exponential moving averages on the D1 timeframe (10-EMA, 30-EMA, 100-EMA).

The correction is justified both by a breakout to a new peak near the upper boundary of the volatility range typical in recent months (yellow rectangle) and the RSI reaching overbought territory for the first time in a month. The 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the latest upward wave (around 26,100) remains key support, though the primary test for the trend would be a pull back toward the 10-EMA (yellow). A close above these levels should signal a firmly established bullish posture and readiness to defend the trend.

Source: xStation5

What Is Driving DE40 Volatility Today?