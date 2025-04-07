When will the market crash end?

Join research director Kathleen Brooks LIVE today at 18:00 BST for a live discussion after historic moves in financial markets. Find out what stocks have moved and why, where buying opportunities could be and more.

Feeling unsure about the markets right now? You’re not alone. Join research director Kathleen Brooks LIVE today at 18:00 BST for a live discussion after historic moves in financial markets.

She'll tackle the five biggest questions on everyone's mind right now:

Why have the markets crashed?

How long will the crash continue?

Which sectors and stocks have been hit the hardest?

Where could the buy opportunities be hiding?

Top tips for investing smart during volatile times.

Whether you're feeling concerned, curious, or ready to act, this live session will give you expert insights you won't want to miss.

Set a reminder and join us live at 18:00PM! JOIN US HERE