Will OpenAI launch a legal battle against Apple❓�

Apple’s partnership with OpenAI is clearly falling apart, and according to Bloomberg reports, OpenAI is already working with an external law firm on potential legal action against Apple, adding a new element of risk to the narrative surrounding AAPL. For the market, this suggests that the previous optimism surrounding the integration of ChatGPT into Apple’s ecosystem may need to be reassessed.

The situation between Apple and OpenAI

Bloomberg reports that the two-year collaboration between the companies has become strained because OpenAI has not seen the financial benefits from the agreement that it had anticipated at the start of the partnership. Reports suggest that OpenAI’s lawyers are already working with an external law firm on several courses of action that could be formally initiated in the near future, suggesting that these are not merely moves made under media pressure. A key element of the dispute is the fact that ChatGPT has been deeply integrated into Apple’s software, which was intended to be a significant channel for OpenAI’s monetisation and exposure to hundreds of millions of devices. Given that the company is signalling that the agreement has not met its financial expectations, it can be assumed that the revenue structure, value sharing or the model’s exposure on Apple devices have proved less favourable than anticipated. The very fact that leaks about a possible lawsuit are emerging from within OpenAI’s inner circle suggests an attempt to build leverage ahead of a potential formal dispute.

Implications for AAPL investors

From the perspective of Apple shareholders, there is a risk that, rather than the narrative of the seamless integration of artificial intelligence into iOS, iPadOS and macOS, the market will begin to price in the possibility of a contractual dispute, potential financial claims, and the need to renegotiate or even revise the agreement. A potential legal dispute could also reveal details of the commercial arrangements between Apple and OpenAI, which would increase uncertainty regarding the long-term profitability of generative AI-based services within the Apple ecosystem. Investors should treat these reports as a typical example of headline risk, which in the short term increases volatility and, in the medium term, forces the market to revise its assumptions regarding the scale and pace of AI monetisation in Apple’s results. Against the backdrop of existing disputes and regulatory scrutiny surrounding major tech players, another potential legal front reinforces the argument that Apple’s safety premium could erode further if the company fails to demonstrate a clear, stable path to AI monetisation. For traders, this means an environment conducive to tactical moves on news headlines, but for long-term investors, the key question will be whether the dispute ends with merely cosmetic amendments to the agreement, or whether it marks the beginning of a broader deconstruction of the existing model of cooperation between the two companies.

Apple shares fall shortly after the publication of a Bloomberg article. Source: xStation