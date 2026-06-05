Market Wrap: SAP bucks tech sell-off, SpaceX blocked from S&P 500 entry (05.06.2026)

Today's market sentiment is defined by diverging sector performance and growing caution ahead of the latest US jobs report (NFP). This data release is highly anticipated, as it will set the tone for the first Federal Reserve rate meeting under the new chair, Kevin Warsh.

The current macroeconomic environment complicates upcoming monetary policy decisions, driven by rising inflation, weakening consumer base and growing gap between the manufacturing and services sectors. Given these challenging headwinds, even an as-expected, positive NFP reading could drive the US dollar higher.

The sector rotation continues, with Tech taking a step back after the most recent rally (ASML: -3.1%) and leaving the room for other names that did not benefit from the last wave of AI optimism.

Futures for Spanish IBEX 35 (SPA35: +1%) lead gains today, thanks to the index’ heavy concentration of Financial (Banco Santander: +1.2%), Consumer Goods (Inditex: +3.5%) and even Energy stock (Repsol: +0.4%, Enagas: +1.3%), which are up despite a mild pressure in the crude oil futures.

French CAC40 (FRA40: +0.4%) futures follow the case with the strong representation of the Consumer Discretionary / Luxury sector (LVMH: +2.39%; Hermès: +2.02%).

German DAX (DE40: +0.3%) futures close the top three, with once again Consumer Goods stocks like Zalando (+5.4%) and Adidas (+2%) offsetting the sell-off in the star of the recent sessions, Infineon (-6.48%). Surprisingly, SAP sharply contrasts with a Tech sell-off, extending yesterday’s gains by another +2.10%.

S&P Global has refused to change its index entry requirements, effectively blocking SpaceX’s massive $75 billion IPO from a swift entry into the S&P 500. Despite targeting a $1.75 trillion valuation, SpaceX fails to meet S&P's strict profitability rules, having posted a $4.94 billion loss in 2025. While S&P maintains its standard by refusing exceptions based solely on market cap, competitors like Nasdaq and FTSE Russell have already relaxed their rules to accommodate such mega-cap listings.

FOREX: The US Dollar (USDIDX) dips before NFP, dropping about 0.35% from 1-month high, reached during Wednesday’s session. The British Pound is the strongest major currency today, advancing 0.4% against the dollar (GBPUSD) and the Japanese yen (GBPJPY). EURUSD is up 0.2% at 1.163.

COMMODITIES: oil futures recovered mild losses from earlier trading, currently trying to turn green (OIL: -0.05%, OIL.WTI: +0.3%). NATGAS extended yesterday’s losses by another 1.2%. Precious metals are also under pressure, with GOLD dropping 0.3% to 4460 USD/oz and SILVER losing 1.6% to 72.70 USD/oz.