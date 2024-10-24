Download XTB’s in-depth U.S. Election analysis and learn how each candidate’s victory could influence the performance and valuation of key markets.
Our detailed report covers everything from sector-specific reactions to historical trends, providing you with a clear picture of what to expect.
What’s Inside the Report?
- The profiles of the candidates and their positions on key market issues
- How key markets such as US500, EURUSD, Gold or Oil may react to the election results
- Sensitive stocks to look out for
- What the US electoral system looks like
- What to look for when trading on election night
In the coming weeks, our Research Director, Kathleen Brooks, will be providing updates on the US election through our YouTube channel,live blog, and market analysis. Be sure to stay tuned for her insights!
