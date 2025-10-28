Wind turbine maker Nordex surges 19% to 9-year high 📈

- Nordex surges almost 20% to 9-year high
- Wind maker reported much higher than expected earnings prelim
- The company said it now expects its 2025 full-year EBITDA margin to range between 7.5% and 8.5%, compared to the previous forecast of 5%–7%.
Shares of German wind turbine manufacturer Nordex surged sharply on Tuesday morning in European trading after the company raised its full-year operating profit (EBITDA) margin guidance.
- In a statement, the company said it now expects its 2025 full-year EBITDA margin to range between 7.5% and 8.5%, compared to the previous forecast of 5%–7%.
- Nordex explained that the improved margin outlook was driven by strong operational performance across its projects and service divisions, as well as a stable macroeconomic environment.
- All other elements of the guidance remain unchanged — annual revenues are expected to come in between €7.4 billion and €7.9 billion, while capital expenditures are estimated at around €200 million.
- Analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said they expect consensus forecasts for 2025 operating profit to rise by approximately 22%, to about €600 million, noting that “strong project execution enabled a higher release of contingencies than initially budgeted at the start of the year.”
- “We remain focused on driving profitable growth and creating long-term value for our shareholders,” said CEO Jose Luis Blanco in a statement.
The onshore wind turbine group also released preliminary third-quarter results — EBITDA reached €136 million with a margin of 8%, compared to €72 million and 4.3% in the same period last year. Revenue for the quarter is expected to total around €1.706 billion, roughly in line with the prior year, mainly due to seasonal effects and temporary supplier delays in Türkiye. Nordex will publish its full third-quarter report on November 4.
Source: xStation5
