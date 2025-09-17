ZIM shares try to rebound amid possible takeover offer📈

Shares of the Israeli-American shipping company ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM.US) rose slightly following reports that Evercore will assist the company’s CEO and co-owner, Eli Glickman. Jefferies analyst Omar Nokta wrote in a note that, according to Israeli financial magazine Calcalist, ZIM’s board engaged Evercore after the takeover offer made by CEO Eli Glickman and his financial partner, Rami Ungar, was likely below expectations.

ZIM’s current price-to-earnings ratio stands at less than 1x last year’s earnings, and its forward P/E ratio is around 4x. In the latest quarter, the company reported $1.68 billion in revenue , down 15% year-on-year. Operating profit shrank to $149 million in Q2 2025 from $468 million in Q2 2024 .

In the first half of 2025, ZIM transported 1,839 thousand TEUs, compared with 1,799 thousand TEUs in the first half of 2024. The average freight rate per TEU rose to $1,632 in H1 2025, up from $1,569 in H1 2024. At the same time, debt increased to over $3 billion, compared with $2.8 billion in Q2 2024.

ZIM’s total cash position (cash and equivalents) fell by $270 million, from $3.14 billion as of December 31, 2024 to $2.87 billion as of June 30, 2025. This is still well above the company’s $1.75 billion market capitalization. Yesterday, ZIM shares jumped nearly 10%, but downward pressure emerged as the stock approached its 50-day EMA (exponential moving average).

