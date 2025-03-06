Reading time: 3 minute(s)

Aramco's stock is one of the most traded stocks in both the Saudi stock market and globally, as Aramco represents one of the largest oil companies in the world, having a significant impact on the global economy.

Aramco launched its IPO in 2019, which was one of the largest public offerings in financial history. In this article, we will discuss the stock's performance, advantages of trading in it, the investment process, and future predictions.

1- Aramco:

Saudi Aramco is the world's largest and most valuable oil company. It was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia. Aramco holds the largest proven oil reserves in the world and is a global leader in the energy industry.

Aramco's Stock Performance in the Market:

Since its initial public offering (IPO), Aramco’s stock has experienced significant fluctuations due to the economic and political factors that influence oil prices. However, the stock has maintained its position thanks to the company's stable and large profits due to its vast oil reserves.

Factors Affecting Stock Performance:

Oil Prices: The stock is highly sensitive to changes in oil prices as oil is a key driver of Aramco’s profits. Therefore, any change in oil prices will directly impact the company’s earnings and consequently the stock price.

Economic and Political Factors: Events such as economic crises or geopolitical tensions that affect the oil markets.

2- Trading in Aramco's Stock:

To trade Aramco's stock, investors must open a trading account with an approved brokerage firm. Once the account is open, investors can buy the stock via the Saudi stock market (Tadawul). While trading Aramco’s stock is a good option for long-term investors, it requires careful monitoring of the market and company news.

Steps to Trade Aramco’s Stock:

Open a Trading Account: With a brokerage firm approved by the Saudi Capital Market Authority (CMA).

Deposit Funds: By bank transfer or other payment methods.

Search for the Stock: Using the stock's symbol "2222" on the Saudi market.

Monitor the Performance: Regularly track economic news and financial reports related to the company.

Advantages of Trading in Aramco's Stock:

Financial Stability and High Profits: The company generates massive profits thanks to its vast oil reserves. Regular Dividend Payments: Aramco is known for distributing substantial dividends to investors. Fame and Reliability: Aramco enjoys a strong reputation in global markets. High Liquidity: Due to the company's large size, it offers high liquidity, making buying and selling easier. Diversification: The stock offers opportunities to diversify your investment portfolio.

3- Future Predictions for Aramco's Stock:

Aramco continues to attract investor attention, especially with its ambitious strategies for expansion and investment in new projects such as renewable energy. If oil prices remain stable, Aramco’s stock is expected to continue its long-term growth.

Factors Affecting Future Predictions:

Oil Prices: If oil prices increase, Aramco's earnings are likely to improve, boosting the stock price.

Expansion into New Markets: Expanding into new or emerging markets, such as Asia or India, could increase revenues, thus enhancing the stock’s value.

Political and Economic Stability: If stability continues in the Middle East, it will positively impact the stock price.

Potential Challenges:

Political and Economic Fluctuations: Events such as global economic recessions or regional conflicts could negatively impact oil prices.

Global Demand Shifts: Economic slowdowns or changes in global oil policies might reduce demand for oil, thus affecting Aramco’s stock.

Aramco’s stock is one of the best options for long-term investment due to its financial stability and strong performance in global markets. With continued expansion in new projects like renewable energy, Aramco's stock is expected to remain attractive to investors in the long run, despite being affected by fluctuating economic and political factors.

If you are considering trading in Aramco’s stock, make sure to monitor its performance regularly and analyze the evolving economic news that may affect the stock’s movement. Noting that XTB doesn't offer Aramco stock currently.