Reading time: 11 minute(s)

Talabat is one of the largest food delivery service companies in the Middle East and is part of the global Delivery Hero Group.

*For monthly turnover up to 100,000 EUR (then comm. 0.2%, min. 10 EUR). 0.5% currency conversion cost may apply. The financial instruments we offer are risky. Invest responsibly.

Talabat is one of the largest food delivery service companies in the Middle East and is part of the global Delivery Hero Group. Talabat has announced the launch of its public offering to sell 15% of its shares on the Dubai Financial Market. This offering marks a significant step towards listing the company's shares on the stock exchange, providing investors with the opportunity to invest directly in Talabat's stocks.

What is investment?

Investment is the process of allocating money or resources into assets or projects with the goal of achieving profit or future returns. Investment can take various forms, such as stocks, bonds, real estate, or even business ventures or startups. The primary goal of investment is to increase the value or return on the invested capital.

Types of Investment:

Investment in Stocks: Buying shares in publicly listed companies, which means owning a part of the company and profiting from its increased value or dividend distributions. Investment in Bonds: Purchasing government or corporate bonds, where the investor receives a fixed interest over the long term, and the principal is repaid at the end. Real Estate Investment: Buying properties with the goal of renting them out or selling them after their value increases. Commodity Investment: Such as in gold or oil, where commodities are purchased with the aim of selling them at higher prices in the future. Investment in Startups or New Companies: Allocating capital to support emerging businesses or startups with the aim of achieving high returns as these companies grow. Investment in Digital Currencies: Buying cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum with the hope of increasing their value over time.

Investment in Stocks:

Global Stocks:



Investing in global stocks means purchasing shares in companies listed on international stock exchanges outside your home country, such as in the United States, Europe, Asia, and others. This type of investment allows investors to expand their investment portfolios and diversify their assets, which can help reduce risks and increase opportunities for achieving higher financial returns. This is done through a reliable trading platform.

Diversifying the Portfolio:

Investing in different markets around the world helps reduce the risks associated with the local market, which can lead to greater stability for your portfolio.

Benefiting from Global Growth:

Some markets or companies in other countries may experience faster growth than local markets, providing investors with the opportunity to capitalize on these global opportunities. Opportunities for Profit from Different Currencies: Investing in stocks from different countries means you may benefit from currency fluctuations between countries, especially if you hold shares in strong markets like the US dollar or the euro. Access to Global Companies: You can invest in major global companies such as Apple, Amazon, Tesla, Alibaba, and others that are considered leaders in their industries.

Local Stocks:



It is the process of purchasing shares in companies listed on local stock exchanges within your country. This type of investment offers the opportunity to benefit from the growth of local companies and keep up with local market movements, which can be less volatile compared to global markets. Investors in local stocks have the opportunity to earn profits through the appreciation of stock prices or through dividends paid by the companies.

Advantages of Investing in Local Stocks:

Ease of Access and Monitoring: It is generally easier for local investors to access local markets and follow news about local companies. Familiarity with the Local Market: Investing in local stocks allows investors to gain a deeper understanding of the local economy, including better knowledge of local industries, laws, and business practices. Supporting Local Companies: By investing in local stocks, investors contribute to supporting the local economy and stimulating the local labor market. Reducing Risks Associated with Global Volatility: Local markets may be less affected by global economic crises, which can reduce the risks for local investors.

Everything You Need to Know About Talabat:



Talabat is one of the largest and most important food delivery companies in the Middle East and North Africa. The company was founded in the United Arab Emirates and has a strong presence in many markets in the region. Talabat allows users to order food from a wide range of restaurants, and also offers additional delivery services such as grocery delivery and other products.

Talabat's Services:

Talabat is one of the largest and most important food delivery companies in the Middle East and North Africa. The company was founded in the United Arab Emirates and has a strong presence in many markets across the region. Talabat allows users to order food from a wide variety of restaurants and also offers additional delivery services such as grocery delivery and other products.

Services Provided by Talabat:

Food Delivery:

Talabat serves as a platform connecting users with restaurants, making it easier for customers to order food through the mobile app or website.

Grocery Orders:

The company provides grocery delivery services, allowing users to order essential products from supermarkets and specialty stores.

Corporate Orders:

Talabat also offers tailored solutions for businesses and organizations, such as providing food delivery options for employees in their offices.

Online Payments:

The app allows users to easily pay for their food online, either through credit cards or other digital payment options.

Delivery of Various Products:

In addition to food, the company also provides delivery services for a variety of products such as beverages, frozen foods, and more.

Investment Perspective:



Investing in Talabat's shares is similar to investing in Salik's shares: it presents exciting opportunities due to the significant growth in the food delivery sector, especially in the Middle East and North Africa. With the announcement of Talabat's initial public offering (IPO) on the Dubai Financial Market in 2024, this could be a good step for investors looking to benefit from the company's expansion and market position. However, it is important for investors to be aware of some factors that could affect their investment performance in this sector.

Talabat's Initial Public Offering (IPO):

In 2024, Talabat announced its plans to offer 15% of its shares for public subscription on the Dubai Financial Market. This offering is a significant step for the company, as it allows Talabat to raise capital to enhance its future expansion and growth plans. Through this IPO, investors will have the opportunity to purchase Talabat shares for the first time in the financial market.

Key Points Related to Talabat's Shares:

Listing on the Dubai Financial Market: Talabat will offer 15% of its shares for public subscription on the Dubai Financial Market. The goal of this offering is to expand its investor base and attract capital for the company’s future growth. Future Expansions: The IPO is expected to support Talabat's expansion plans into new markets within the Middle East and North Africa region, as well as the expansion of other services such as grocery delivery and other products. Acquisition by Delivery Hero: In 2019, Delivery Hero, a global food delivery company, acquired Talabat. However, Talabat continues to operate independently, benefiting from the expertise and foundation provided by Delivery Hero in the food delivery market. Talabat's Stock Performance: Although Talabat's shares are not available for public trading before the IPO, the company has shown consistent growth in revenue and profits due to the increasing demand for delivery services in the region's markets.

How to Invest in Talabat Shares

Are you looking for a profitable investment opportunity in the heart of a vibrant economy?

Why Invest in Talabat Shares?

Talabat offers several advantages that make it an attractive investment destination, including:

Growth in the Local and Regional Market:

The food delivery sector in the region is one of the fastest-growing sectors, increasing the appeal of Talabat’s shares.

Benefit from Delivery Hero's Technology:

After being acquired by Delivery Hero, Talabat has benefited from the technological support of its parent company, contributing to improved efficiency and expanded services.

Expansion Opportunities:

Expanding into new markets and enhancing the range of Talabat's services strengthens the company’s growth potential, making its shares a good investment opportunity for the future.

How to Invest in Talabat Shares?

To invest in Talabat shares, you can follow several key steps based on the method you choose for investing. Since Talabat is preparing to offer its shares through an Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the Dubai Financial Market, there are a few options available for investors who wish to enter this field. Here's how to invest in Talabat shares:

1- Investing in the Initial Public Offering (IPO):

If you want to buy Talabat shares before they start trading on the market, you can participate in the IPO that the company will launch on the Dubai Financial Market.

Register for the IPO: You must register for the IPO through approved brokerage firms or via the digital channels of the Dubai Financial Market or participating banks.

Purchase Shares: After registration, you can specify the number of shares you wish to buy based on the allocation in the IPO. Investors should follow news and updates from Talabat and the banks handling the IPO to get detailed information about the IPO deadline and the number of shares available.

Initial Investment: The shares are usually offered at an initial price determined by the company and the investment bank. Once the IPO is completed, the shares will begin trading in the market.

2- Investing in Talabat Shares After the IPO:

If you did not participate in the IPO, you can buy Talabat shares once they are traded in the financial market:

Through Brokerage Firms: You can buy Talabat shares through approved brokerage firms operating on the Dubai Financial Market or any other financial market where the shares are traded.

Open a Trading Account: To buy and sell shares, you'll need to open a trading account with a recognized brokerage firm, allowing you to access the financial markets.

Buying Shares: After opening the trading account, you can search for Talabat shares on brokerage platforms and purchase them at the prevailing market prices.

Is Investing in Talabat Shares Safe?

Investing in Talabat shares, like any other investment in the stock market, carries certain risks. While the food delivery sector is considered one of the fastest-growing industries in the Middle East and North Africa, there are several factors that you should consider before deciding to invest in Talabat.

Risks Associated with Investing in Talabat Shares:

Intense Competition: The food delivery sector faces strong competition from other companies such as Zomato, Uber Eats, and Talabat itself. This could pose a significant threat to companies like Talabat, potentially affecting its market share and profits if it fails to differentiate itself effectively. Economic Fluctuations: Like any company in emerging markets, Talabat may be impacted by unforeseen economic fluctuations. If there is an economic slowdown in the region or a decrease in disposable income, demand for delivery services could decline, negatively affecting revenues. Changes in Consumer Behavior: The food delivery sector heavily depends on consumer behavior. If there is a shift in consumer preferences, such as a move toward more efficient delivery solutions or a decline in online ordering, these changes could impact Talabat's growth. Regulatory and Legal Risks: Talabat may be affected by changes in local laws or regulations in the markets it operates. For example, governments could impose new restrictions or regulations that could affect food delivery operations, requiring the company to adapt to these changes. Stock Price Volatility: Like any publicly traded stock, Talabat's shares will be subject to market volatility due to general market factors or changes in investor sentiment.

Is Investing in Talabat Safe?

Investing in Talabat shares is not without risks, but it can be a good option for investors who prefer to invest in fast-growing companies within a promising sector. Given the support from Delivery Hero and the significant expansion opportunities in the market, Talabat may offer long-term opportunities for investors who are patient and understand the associated risks.

Advantages of Investing in Talabat:

Factors That May Make Investing in Talabat Safer:

Sector Growth: The food delivery sector is experiencing rapid growth in the region, particularly in markets such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt. As people increasingly rely on convenience and technology, the demand for delivery services continues to rise. Given current trends, the promising market is one of the biggest motivators that makes investing in Talabat appealing. Support from Delivery Hero: Talabat is partially owned by the global company Delivery Hero, which ensures access to advanced technological expertise, a wide network of logistics operations, and financial resources. This support strengthens Talabat’s ability to expand into new markets and benefit from Delivery Hero's experience in scaling and innovation. Strong Performance Track Record: Talabat has a strong track record of success in the food delivery market in the region, with a large customer base and solid financial resources to support its operations. This helps it to withstand competition and remain a major player in the market. IPO on Dubai Financial Market: The Initial Public Offering (IPO) reflects Talabat’s intention to expand its operations and increase its capital, which can contribute to supporting its future growth. Public offerings are sometimes a good opportunity to invest in companies at growth stages, providing significant opportunities for investors.

Risks Associated with Investing in Talabat Shares:

Intense Competition: The food delivery sector is highly competitive, with strong players like Zomato, Uber Eats, and Talabat (which is also owned by Delivery Hero Group). This means Talabat may face challenges in maintaining and expanding its market share amidst such competition. Dependence on Local Economic Factors: Talabat's success is closely tied to the economic conditions of its key markets, such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt. If an economic slowdown occurs in these markets, the demand for delivery services may decrease, affecting the company's revenue. Stock Market Volatility: Like any stock investment, investors should be prepared for fluctuations in stock prices. Talabat's share price may experience sharp increases and decreases post-IPO and could be influenced by both global and local events. Shifts in Consumer Habits: Talabat needs to adapt to the ongoing changes in consumer preferences, such as the growing demand for instant delivery or the expansion of services like grocery delivery and shopping. If the company fails to keep up with these changes, its growth may be affected.

Important Tips for Investors: