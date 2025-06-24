Read more

Investing in Flynas: A Comprehensive Guide for Investors

Related subjects:
Stocks
Reading time: 2 minute(s)

Flynas is one of the most prominent low-cost airlines in Saudi Arabia. It has established a strong presence in the market through its extensive services and growing financial performance. With a portion of its shares offered through an IPO, new opportunities have emerged for investors looking to enter the aviation sector.

Table of contents

In this article, we highlight the key aspects related to investing in Flynas, including the basics, performance, and potential risks.

1- Services Offered by Flynas

Flynas is known for its high-quality services, which include:

  • Operating more than 1,500 flights per week to over 70 destinations.
  • A modern fleet of A320neo and A330 aircraft.
  • Online booking services and smart mobile apps.
  • Frequent-flyer programs for travelers.

2- Key Details About Flynas Shares

  • Offering percentage: 30 % of the company’s total shares.
  • IPO price per share: 80 SAR.
  • Market capitalization at listing: 13.7 billion SAR.
  • Allocation for retail investors: 20 %.
  • Institutional subscription coverage: Over 100× oversubscribed.

3- How to Trade Flynas Shares

Trading Flynas shares presents a new opportunity in the Saudi financial market, especially following the company’s listing in June 2025. This listing comes amid the regional and global recovery of the aviation sector, attracting investors seeking growth.

  • Trading Flynas Shares: IPO Details

Trading began after a successful IPO that raised over 4.1 billion SAR, offering 51.2 million shares at 80 SAR each. Institutional subscription coverage exceeded 100×, while retail investors oversubscribed by 350 %, reflecting high market confidence in the company and its share.

  • Trading Flynas Shares: Post‑Listing Performance

Once listed under ticker 4264 on the Main Market (Tadawul), Flynas stock experienced active trading from the opening bell. The first day saw strong liquidity and clear momentum, with investors closely monitoring price movements amid expectations of increasing valuation over time.

  • Trading Flynas Shares: How to Enter the Market

Those wishing to trade Flynas shares can open an investment account through an authorized broker in the Saudi market. Once the stock is available on a trading platform under the company’s ticker, it can be purchased directly. New investors are advised to follow financial news and market analysis related to Flynas before making buy or sell decisions.

  • Trading Flynas Shares: Opportunities and Challenges

Although trading Flynas shares tells a story of success and growth, it remains tied to factors such as fuel prices, seasonal travel fluctuations, and competition in the aviation industry. Nevertheless, operational figures—like annual profits exceeding 430 million SAR in 2024—support a positive outlook for the stock.

*Please be aware that XTB doesn't offer trading Flynas shares.

4- Flynas Share Performance

Metric                           Value

IPO price                      80 SAR

Number of shares offered       51.2 million shares

Institutional demand value      409 billion SAR

Annual profits in 2024

– Revenues                 7.6 billion SAR

– Net profit                   434 million SAR

– Operating profit         1.1 billion SAR

These figures indicate sustainable growth and strong market demand, reinforcing investor confidence in Flynas shares.


Investing in Flynas- like investing in the local stocks (investing in salik- investing in talabat...)  offers an attractive opportunity for investors seeking a stable company within a promising sector. Despite some risks, the strong performance and expansion plans make Flynas a worthy option for study and analysis.

 

