XTB’s mobile trading app allows you to manage your accounts from your mobile device (Android, Windows and iOs devices) on the move, wherever you are: all you need is an account with us and a working internet connection or 3G/4G access!

Access XTB’s xStation - winner of ‘Best Trading Platform 2016’ as voted by the Personal Online Wealth Awards - and trade over 3,000 global financial markets including Forex, Indices, CFDs on Commodities, Share CFDs and ETFs, all from your smartphone, with our fully optimised, natively-designed mobile app.

Mobile trading offers complete account management, charts and other vital tools required for real-time financial trading. You can connect to either your real account or a demo, where you can practice your trading strategies in a risk-free environment with 100k in virtual funds.

Our forex mobile app - xStation - offers you a convenient way to keep up with the market’s latest development, analyse markets and open trades - all with a few taps.

Our Forex & CFDs mobile trading app allows you to:

Access over 3,000 markets including Forex, Indices, CFDs on Commodities and Share CFDs

Modify orders from your smartphone, including stop losses and take profit levels

Create customisable alerts

Apply technical analysis tools and indicators to charts

Our Forex mobile trading app is also available in tablet form and comes with even more features including a customisable interface, order history, market commentary and economic calendar.

As a leading global broker, we understand how important mobile trading can be to your success. Our forex mobile app provides full and secure access to your XTB account, meaning you can stay close to the markets at all times. Simply download the app for free, log in to your account and start trading.

Stay up to date with breaking market news, check your portfolio and place trades on the move with our intuitive and advanced mobile app.

How does it work?

After downloading the app from your smartphone’s application store, a login window appears.

This screen allows you to connect to either your real or demo account - simply enter your account details. Don’t have an account with us yet? No problem - download the app and apply for a trading account directly through the app.

Once you’ve funded your account, you can then start opening positions. If you have a view on whether a financial market - such as Gold, Bitcoin - or indecies will rise or fall in the coming days or weeks, you can trade that view with XTB’s mobile app. If the market moves in the direction you’ve predicted, you’ll earn a profit. However if the market moves against you you’ll make a loss. If you’re not ready to trade real markets yet, you can test the mobile app with a demo, which is completely free of charge and comes with no commitment or hassle.

Features of our mobile trading app

About 50% of our clients actively use our mobile app to trade. Equipped with powerful features and tools, it’s easy to see why our mobile app is so popular.

Features include: