ACM Research and Synaptics shares are rising today 📈

Shares of semiconductor maker ACM Reserach (ACM.US) are gaining nearly 5% today on a wave of broader resurgence in the semiconductor sector, with Synaptics rebounding from near multi-month lows after the company said it will showcase new AI and IoT-related technologies called the Internet of Things (Edge AI) at CES 2025. Synaptics (SYNA.US) shares have recently encountered important resistance zone near $84, where we see the 200-session exponential moving average EMA200 (red line); however, today they are gaining almost 4%.

Source: xStation5

ACM Reserach Q3 2024 Financial Results

Source: ACM Research

The company has shown a lot of growth in overall business momentum in the last quarter, which the valuation of its shares has not kept up with - these are still under pressure. The company has considerable exposure to the Chinese market and could potentially lose out if the US and China were to escalate their existing trade rivalry. ACM Research shares have twice found strong support near $15.5-$16.

Source: xStation5