Amazon gains almost 10% after earnings report 📈US100 tries to recover

- Amazon surprised Wall Street with very strong Q3 earnings report; stock is up almost 10% after-market
- EPS came in up 36% YoY, revenues up 13% YoY
- US100 tries to recover loses ahead of the Apple earnings report
Amazon surprised the market with strong results and optimistic forward guidance. The company also expressed confidence that its cloud business growth will accelerate back to 22% next year and noted positive effects from its investments in artificial intelligence.
- Earnings per share (EPS): $1.95 vs. $1.58 expected
- Revenue: $180.17 billion vs. $177.82 billion expected
- Cloud computing revenue (AWS): $33.01 billion vs. $32.39 billion expected
- Operating margin: 9.7% vs. 11.1% expected
- Guidance for the next period: $213 billion vs. $208 billion expected
Amazon’s market capitalization rose by nearly $240 billion following its Q3 report, reflecting a 36% year-over-year increase in EPS (26% above the market expectations) and a 13% year-over-year rise in revenue (1% above the market expectations). Quarter-over-quarter, EPS jumped 16%, while revenue increased 7%. The strong results also lifted the Nasdaq 100, which now awaits Apple’s upcoming earnings report.
Daily summary: Sentiments on Wall Street stall at the end of the week🗽US Dollar gains
US100 loses 0.5% 📉Meta shares decline extends on AI CAPEX worries & Deutsche Bank remarks
AbbVie near 1-month low after earnings report 📉
CHN.cash under pressure despite positive Trump remarks 🚩