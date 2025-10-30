Amazon gains almost 10% after earnings report 📈US100 tries to recover

Amazon surprised the market with strong results and optimistic forward guidance. The company also expressed confidence that its cloud business growth will accelerate back to 22% next year and noted positive effects from its investments in artificial intelligence.

Earnings per share (EPS): $1.95 vs. $1.58 expected

Revenue: $180.17 billion vs. $177.82 billion expected

Cloud computing revenue (AWS): $33.01 billion vs. $32.39 billion expected

Operating margin: 9.7% vs. 11.1% expected

Guidance for the next period: $213 billion vs. $208 billion expected

Amazon’s market capitalization rose by nearly $240 billion following its Q3 report, reflecting a 36% year-over-year increase in EPS (26% above the market expectations) and a 13% year-over-year rise in revenue (1% above the market expectations). Quarter-over-quarter, EPS jumped 16%, while revenue increased 7%. The strong results also lifted the Nasdaq 100, which now awaits Apple’s upcoming earnings report.

