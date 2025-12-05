Read more
3:30 PM · 5 December 2025

Netflix buys up Warner Bros - What does it mean for streaming and markets?

Key takeaways
Netflix
Stocks
NFLX.US, Netflix Inc
-
-
Key takeaways
  • Netflix acquires Warner Bros and HBO Max 
  • New regulatory risk emerages 
  • Big purchases will likely put pressure on company earnings

Netflix announced the finalization of the purchase agreement for the legendary Warner Bros, the company stated in a Friday announcement. The transaction will also include the HBO Max service and related assets. The new acquisition will ultimately cost Netflix 72 billion dollars.

Netflix's acquisition of one of its competitors noticeably increases Netflix's market share. The merger allows Netflix to take a noticeable lead and once again become the undisputed leader in streaming — at least in terms of market share.
However, investors initially react with skepticism. The stock price temporarily dropped by as much as 5% before returning to around the opening session level. Why?

The merger of two such large entities will attract the attention of regulators not only in the USA but also abroad. Control over such a large segment of the market raises serious concerns about real competition in the market. As a result, some investors are already starting to price in a premium for the newly emerged risk.

It is difficult to estimate with any degree of certainty the ultimate impact of Netflix's new acquisition on the market. If regulatory risk does not materialize, this could be the beginning of Netflix's journey to once again becoming the "default" streaming platform. At the same time, such a large purchase will exert significant pressure on the company's financial reporting.

NFLX.US (D1)

 

Source: xStation5

4 December 2025, 4:51 PM

Another Day at Meta - Fines, AI, and CAPEX
4 December 2025, 2:53 PM

US OPEN: Wallstreet enters "wait-and-see" period
25 November 2025, 1:40 PM

Alibaba after Earnings: Will divergent strategy pay off?
24 November 2025, 4:21 PM

📈 US100 gains 2.1%

Join over 2 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits