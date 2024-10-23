Apple dips 2.50% on alleged lower iPhone deliveries for next quarters 🔴

Apple (AAPL.US) shares are down more than 2.5% today after Wall Street received anonymous reports of planned cuts in iPhone deliveries by 10 million units from Q4 2024 to the first half of 2025, suggesting weaker demand. Additionally, the U.S. consumer agency CFPB is set to prohibit Goldman Sachs from offering credit cards in partnership with Apple Pay, as both companies were found to have violated consumer protection laws. Goldman is to pay $19.8 million in compensation and a $45 million fine, while Apple will face a $25 million penalty.
Source: xStation 5