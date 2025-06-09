Read more
XTB Online Trading

Apple drops almost 2% after WWDC 2025 conference begins 📉

6:49 PM 9 June 2025

With the start of the Worldwide Developer Conference 2025 (Apple's annual event), we are seeing a markdown in the shares of the iPhone manufacturer. The company's announcements so far do not indicate sufficient innovation that investors were hoping for.

Apple's stock is down almost 2% after the start of the WWDC 2025 conference, falling to the vicinity of the lower boundary of consolidation since early June, set at $200. Source: xStation

Among the announced changes, Apple, among others, pointed to a new software update, introducing version 26 on all devices. As part of the new update, the company is introducing Liquid Glass, the biggest visual interface change since iOS 7. The new look is intended to be more intuitive and modern.

The company also announces significant progress in translation capabilities. The service will be available for use in both messages and live conversations, including the addition of real-time translation subtitles during phone calls. New updates are also intended to make it easier for users to control notifications, and the use of AI elements is to help with writing on devices and searching for key information related to elements viewed on the device screen.

Although the announcements indicate a series of changes improving the comfort of using the new software, the conference lacks the expected breakthrough changes. Additionally, the company's valuations are burdened by a UBS report indicating the lowest number of people planning to buy a new iPhone in the next 12 months in 5 years. Apple increasingly needs to prove to investors and consumers that it is able to keep up with changes in the smartphone market and adapt to new consumer preferences.

Share:
Back

Market News

10.06.2025
18:43

Daily summary: Wall Street one step closer to all-time high amid US - China talks continue

Stock indices on Wall Street continue to climb as trade negotiations between China and the US progress. As of 6 PM GMT, the US500 is up 0.4%, with the...

 18:22

US500 at Highest Since Late February Ahead of Continued US-China Talks

Trade agreement talks in London are set to resume at 8:00 PM London time, in less than two hours. Meanwhile, the US500 is approaching new multi-month highs,...

 16:55

COCOA plummets 6% 📉

Cocoa futures on ICE (COCOA) are losing almost 6% today, pressured by heavy rains in West Africa, which may increase the supply from key-growing regions....
More news

Join over 1 600 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits