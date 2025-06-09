Apple drops almost 2% after WWDC 2025 conference begins 📉

With the start of the Worldwide Developer Conference 2025 (Apple's annual event), we are seeing a markdown in the shares of the iPhone manufacturer. The company's announcements so far do not indicate sufficient innovation that investors were hoping for.

Apple's stock is down almost 2% after the start of the WWDC 2025 conference, falling to the vicinity of the lower boundary of consolidation since early June, set at $200. Source: xStation

Among the announced changes, Apple, among others, pointed to a new software update, introducing version 26 on all devices. As part of the new update, the company is introducing Liquid Glass, the biggest visual interface change since iOS 7. The new look is intended to be more intuitive and modern.

The company also announces significant progress in translation capabilities. The service will be available for use in both messages and live conversations, including the addition of real-time translation subtitles during phone calls. New updates are also intended to make it easier for users to control notifications, and the use of AI elements is to help with writing on devices and searching for key information related to elements viewed on the device screen.

Although the announcements indicate a series of changes improving the comfort of using the new software, the conference lacks the expected breakthrough changes. Additionally, the company's valuations are burdened by a UBS report indicating the lowest number of people planning to buy a new iPhone in the next 12 months in 5 years. Apple increasingly needs to prove to investors and consumers that it is able to keep up with changes in the smartphone market and adapt to new consumer preferences.