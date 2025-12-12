US OPEN: Valuations under pressure amid deregulation spree

At the beginning of Friday's session in the USA, one can observe the continuation of the nervous sentiment from yesterday. On Thursday, the main Wall Street indices fell by over 1%, but by the end of the session, buyers managed to maintain the initiative. The session opens with a drop in US 100 contract prices by almost 1%. The market may once again try to discount the sustainability of the AI boom and whether the cuts expected by the FED are adequate to the economic condition.

Austan Goolsbee, a member of the FOMC known for his conservative approach to lowering rates, will have his speech today. Markets can expect insight into the hawkish side of the FOMC's perspective.

Donald Trump signed a decree prohibiting individual states from introducing local regulations regarding AI. The Secretary of Commerce has 90 days to evaluate existing state-level laws that would conflict with the new document written in close collaboration with representatives from Google, Nvidia, OpenAI, and Apple.

US100 (D1)

On the chart, we can observe a formation that could potentially turn out to be an extended H&S pattern. For buyers, the key task will be to defend the FIBO 23.6 and FIBO 50 levels, which will allow negating the realization scenario. Support for demand will not only be the FIBO levels but also the EMA100 average. Potentially significant, one can also observe a sudden narrowing of the distance between the signal line and the MACD average, which may give the first signals of valuation weakness.

Company News: