Apple Event - September 9, 2024 (LIVE)

The Apple (AAPL.US) presentation has just begun, which is expected to include, among other things, the presentation of the new iPhone 16 and other brand products. Here are the most important news presented by the company and related information:
- Apple will unveil a new iPhone that is expected to be fully compatible with Apple Intelligence, the company's AI solution
- Apple CEO Cook: To announce new iPhone, Watches and AirPods at event
- Apple announces new s10 chip in Apple Watch Series 10
- Apple announces that its new smartwatch will feature sleep apnea detection
- Apple says Apple Watch Series 10 starts at $399
- Apple says Apple Watch ultra 2 starts at $799
- Apple announces AirPods 4, pricing starts At $129
- Apple says AirPods Max available at $549 from sept 20
- Apple adds new hearing health features to the AirPods Pro.
- Apple introduces new colors and usb-c to the AirPods Max headphones.
- AirPods Pro gain new features including hearing prevention, hearing tests, and hearing aid capabilities.
- Apple announces the iPhone 16, featuring apple intelligence
- To include new a18 chip
- Apple confirms apple intelligence will launch in October
- iPhone 16 starting price $799
- iPhone 16 Plus starting price $899
- Apple unveils iPhone 16 pro, to include a18 pro chip
According to Apple's data, the performance of the new A18 chip is expected to significantly exceed that of other chips implemented in older versions. Source: Apple
Apple shares gained 0.25% after the start of the company's event, nevertheless, after the presentation of the new iPhone, the gains were completely erased. This may mean that the presented new version of iPhone did not meet investors' expectations.