Apple Event - September 9, 2024 (LIVE)

The Apple (AAPL.US) presentation has just begun, which is expected to include, among other things, the presentation of the new iPhone 16 and other brand products. Here are the most important news presented by the company and related information:

Apple will unveil a new iPhone that is expected to be fully compatible with Apple Intelligence, the company's AI solution

Apple CEO Cook: To announce new iPhone, Watches and AirPods at event

Apple announces new s10 chip in Apple Watch Series 10

Apple announces that its new smartwatch will feature sleep apnea detection

Apple says Apple Watch Series 10 starts at $399

Apple says Apple Watch ultra 2 starts at $799

Apple announces AirPods 4, pricing starts At $129

Apple says AirPods Max available at $549 from sept 20

Apple adds new hearing health features to the AirPods Pro.

Apple introduces new colors and usb-c to the AirPods Max headphones.

AirPods Pro gain new features including hearing prevention, hearing tests, and hearing aid capabilities.

Apple announces the iPhone 16, featuring apple intelligence

To include new a18 chip

Apple confirms apple intelligence will launch in October

iPhone 16 starting price $799

iPhone 16 Plus starting price $899

Apple unveils iPhone 16 pro, to include a18 pro chip

According to Apple's data, the performance of the new A18 chip is expected to significantly exceed that of other chips implemented in older versions. Source: Apple

Apple shares gained 0.25% after the start of the company's event, nevertheless, after the presentation of the new iPhone, the gains were completely erased. This may mean that the presented new version of iPhone did not meet investors' expectations.