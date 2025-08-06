Apple rises 5.90% after announcing USD 100 billion in additional US investments 💰

Apple (AAPL) rose 5.90% on Wednesday, reaching USD 215 per share, after President Donald Trump announced that the tech giant will invest an additional USD 100 billion in U.S. manufacturing. This brings the total domestic commitment to USD 600 billion over four years. The initiative aims to relocate a larger portion of Apple’s supply chain to the United States, particularly for key components. CEO Tim Cook is expected to attend a White House event tied to the administration’s “America First” agenda. The investment includes a new plant in Houston and various supplier projects across the country. One of Apple’s goals is to mitigate the risk of the proposed 25% tariffs on iPhones assembled abroad, particularly in India.

The announcement boosted overall market sentiment, with U.S. equity indices rebounding: the US500 is up 0.80%, and the US100 has gained 1.25%. The investment pledge comes amid growing pressure on Apple to reduce its reliance on foreign production and avoid punitive tariffs, especially after the Trump administration's decision to double tariffs on Indian goods to 50%.

Apple plans to focus its U.S. investments on premium products and AI infrastructure, rather than mass device manufacturing. While this is not a full production relocation, the strategic alignment between Cook and the President may secure tariff exemptions and protect profit margins, potentially giving Apple a competitive edge over rivals such as Samsung.