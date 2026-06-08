Apple shares fall amid WWDC conference 📉 No AI breakthrough?

The market may simply not view Apple as one of the primary drivers of the AI race at this stage, but rather as a company that is likely to benefit from artificial intelligence more indirectly through its ecosystem and products. Investors may have been hoping for a more ambitious AI strategy or a breakthrough announcement that would strengthen Apple’s position against leading AI-focused competitors.

John Ternus Steps Into the Spotlight

WWDC 2026 also carries significance from a leadership perspective. John Ternus, Apple’s incoming CEO, is beginning to take a more prominent role within the company’s public narrative. For investors, this is an important signal, as the market will increasingly evaluate not only Apple’s products but also the communication style and strategic vision of its next leader.

Tim Cook’s Final WWDC as CEO

This year’s conference has symbolic importance as it marks Tim Cook’s final WWDC as Apple CEO. While Apple is attempting to demonstrate strategic continuity, investors may expect the incoming management team to deliver a stronger response to the rapidly evolving AI race.

macOS “Golden Gate” and Liquid Glass Refinements

Apple introduced macOS 27 “Golden Gate” alongside updates to its Liquid Glass design language. The changes appear to be more evolutionary than revolutionary, although Apple highlighted improved responsiveness, performance, and customization options across its ecosystem.

Siri AI Takes Center Stage

The most significant announcement was the rebranding of Siri into Siri AI and the introduction of a more conversational assistant experience. Apple aims to position Siri as a practical AI tool capable of understanding personal context, interacting with apps, and processing text and visual content more effectively.

Apple Intelligence Remains at the Core of the Strategy

Apple is doubling down on its Apple Intelligence branding rather than moving away from it. The company continues to emphasize privacy, personal data protection, and deep operating-system integration as key differentiators, although investors may still be looking for a more aggressive AI roadmap.

Apple Shares Decline Despite the Announcements

The market’s initial reaction was relatively muted. Apple shares rose modestly after the opening bell but turned negative during the keynote presentation. At this stage, investors may not have seen a sufficiently compelling reason to view Apple as one of the leaders of the current AI wave.

What New Products and Features Were Announced?

Siri AI represents the most important product update, with Apple promising a more conversational assistant capable of better understanding user context, apps, text, and images.

represents the most important product update, with Apple promising a more conversational assistant capable of better understanding user context, apps, text, and images. Siri will receive a dedicated app for iPad and Mac , allowing users to revisit previous conversations and results.

, allowing users to revisit previous conversations and results. Apple unveiled a new generation of Apple Foundation Models , designed to understand speech, text, and images while integrating more deeply into the operating system.

, designed to understand speech, text, and images while integrating more deeply into the operating system. The Passwords app will gain an AI agent capable of automatically updating or fixing insecure passwords.

will gain an AI agent capable of automatically updating or fixing insecure passwords. Apple is upgrading on-device search through a rebuilt Spotlight index, which should improve search functionality across the system, including Mail.

through a rebuilt Spotlight index, which should improve search functionality across the system, including Mail. The company introduced new child safety and parental control features , including app access controls, screen-time management, and website approval tools.

, including app access controls, screen-time management, and website approval tools. Liquid Glass will receive additional customization options, including adjustable transparency and improvements to text rendering, toolbars, and overall responsiveness.

will receive additional customization options, including adjustable transparency and improvements to text rendering, toolbars, and overall responsiveness. The new macOS 27 “Golden Gate” appears to be a continuation of Apple’s ecosystem evolution rather than a major product breakthrough.

appears to be a continuation of Apple’s ecosystem evolution rather than a major product breakthrough. iOS 27 will continue to support iPhone 11 models, extending the lifespan of older Apple devices and reinforcing the company’s long-term ecosystem strategy.

Apple (M30)