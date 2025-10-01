AST SpaceMobile Rises Over 12% Following Key Progress

AST SpaceMobile are rising over 12% today as investors respond enthusiastically to the latest updates on the progress of the BlueBird satellite constellation. The main driver of the price increase is the announcement of the completion of the final assembly and successful testing of the BlueBird 6 satellite, which is scheduled to be shipped to India on October 12 — an important milestone in the project timeline. Additionally, BlueBird 7 is in the final stages of preparation and is set to be transported to the launch site in Cape Canaveral later this month, highlighting the company’s pace and effectiveness.

The company is steadily executing its ambitious plans, aiming to have between 45 and 60 BlueBird satellites in low Earth orbit by the end of 2026. This will significantly expand AST SpaceMobile’s network coverage and operational capacity, opening new opportunities for delivering global cellular connectivity. Regular satellite launches planned every one to two months over the next two years demonstrate the scale and dynamic pace of the entire project.

Investors also reacted positively to Barclays analysts raising the target price of the shares to $60, reflecting growing confidence in AST SpaceMobile’s competitive advantage. The company stands out with its unique technology that enables direct satellite-to-cell phone connectivity, offering a comprehensive range of communication services — from voice calls and text messages to internet access — positioning it favorably against competitors, including Starlink.

Although the satellite market is demanding and full of uncertainties, today’s strong price increase reflects rising investor confidence in the company’s ability to achieve its ambitious goals and its potential to break barriers and revolutionize global wireless connectivity.

Source: xStation5