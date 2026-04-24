🚩Avid Budget meme stock sinks as panic ended the 600% surge

Shares of car rental company Avis Budget (CAR.US) have gone through a full cycle of market euphoria and collapse within just a few days, illustrating how quickly speculative dynamics can unwind. The move began with an aggressive short squeeze, followed almost immediately by a sharp return toward more rational valuation levels. The stock is now edging slightly higher, attempting to stabilize after the panic seen over the past two sessions. Comparisons to meme-stock episodes like GameStop are already emerging, and the parallels appear at least partially justified. The company’s current market capitalization stands at დაახლოებით 8 billion USD.

Key highlights:

peak rally at 600% (from <100 USD to >700 USD)

(from <100 USD to >700 USD) decline of over 70% in two days after the peak

after the peak one-day short seller profits: appx. $2.8 billion

short interest reaching ~64% of free float

implied volatility on options: 235%

The starting point: limited supply and mounting pressure on shorts

The story began with a very specific market structure. Avis Budget combined high short interest with a very limited free float. In practice, this meant a large number of investors were positioned for declines, while the actual supply of shares available for purchase remained constrained. This imbalance created ideal conditions for a sharp upward move. Even moderate demand could trigger outsized price reactions due to structurally limited supply.

Ownership concentration as a key catalyst

A critical factor behind the move was the company’s ownership structure. Two hedge funds controlled more than 70% of the shares combined, significantly restricting the free float. In such conditions, relatively small changes in demand can translate into disproportionately large price swings. An additional catalyst came from Pentwater Capital disclosing a large position, which the market interpreted as a signal of institutional backing.

The short squeeze: a self-reinforcing mechanism

As the stock price rose, a classic short squeeze dynamic took hold. Investors betting on declines were forced to close positions, buying back shares at increasingly higher prices. Each forced buyback generated additional demand, further pushing the price higher. At the peak, short interest climbed to around 64% of the free float, amplifying the effect. The takeaway is straightforward: the price surged not because of improving fundamentals, but because the market structure forced participants to buy.

CAR.US (D1 interval)

Source: xStation5

Turning point: the absence of new capital

The reversal began once that mechanism lost momentum. Pressure on short sellers started to ease, while fresh capital inflows failed to materialize. That was enough to break the trend. After peaking above 713 USD, the stock dropped 40% in a single session, followed by further declines in subsequent days. In total, the stock lost more than 70% in a very short period - a typical end to an exhausted short squeeze.

Role reversal: short sellers regain control

The sharp correction completely flipped the market dynamic. Investors who had previously been under pressure began generating profits.

According to S3 Partners, the sell-off produced around $2.8 billion in gains for short sellers in a single day, nearly offsetting earlier losses. At the same time, rising short interest suggests the market quickly returned to positioning for further downside.

Fundamentals in the background: a typical “meme stock” profile

The price action was not supported by improving financial performance. The company has posted net losses in recent years, indicating that the rally was largely disconnected from fundamentals.

This places Avis Budget within the broader “meme stock” category, where price movements are driven primarily by:

market narrative

retail investor activity

market mechanics (short interest, liquidity), rather than earnings

Options activity and volatility: fuel for speculation

Derivatives activity reached levels typical of extreme speculative episodes. Options volume exceeded 200,000 contracts per day, while implied volatility surged to 235%. In response, brokers introduced 100% margin requirements, meaning positions had to be fully cash-funded - a measure reserved for periods of extreme market instability.

Following the surge and subsequent collapse, the market has begun shifting back toward a more fundamentals-driven valuation. This is also reflected in analyst sentiment, which has become increasingly cautious. The episode follows a familiar pattern seen in cases like GameStop or Hertz:

high short interest

limited share supply

influx of speculative capital

short squeeze

exhaustion of demand and sharp correction

At present, uncertainty around the stock remains extremely high, and while a near-term rebound cannot be ruled out, the path forward is far less clear than during the peak of the rally.