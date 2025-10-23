Read more
3:13 PM · 23 October 2025

Banco Macro gains 5% amid US Treasury help to Argentine peso 🗽

Key takeaways
Banco Macro
Stocks
BMA.US, Banco Macro SA - ADR
-
-
Key takeaways
  • Banco Macro gains 5% today, surging on US Treasury help to Argentinian peso
  • The most important Argentinian elections scheduled at 26 October

Stocks of Argentine banks rose after a media report said the U.S. Treasury sold dollars to maintain the Argentine peso. Banco Macro is up more than 5% today and rebounds strongly after reaching multi-month lows. The recent sell-off was triggerred mostly by the support for Javier Milei opponents in regional elections, which make foreign investors nervous about Argentine economy and future financial conditions. If supported by Donald Trump, Milei will win the elections, we may expect improving sentiments around Argentinian stocks. The election date is set at 26 October. In the past month, all the most important Argentinian banks posted stock gains exceeding the S&P 500 Index with Banco Macro up more than 40%, jumped 41%, Financiero Galicia up almost 25%, and Banco BBVA Argentina gaining 17%.

 

Source: xStation5

24 October 2025, 7:00 PM

Daily Summary: CPI down, Markets Up
24 October 2025, 6:13 PM

Procter & Gamble: After Earnings
24 October 2025, 5:36 PM

"Mad Max" mode - Is Tesla in trouble?
24 October 2025, 5:14 PM

Intel’s turnaround is showing results

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits