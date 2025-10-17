Bitcoin drops below important support zone 📉

- Bitcoin drops to $105k below EMA200
- Weaker sentiments on Wall Street pressured cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin drops to $105k below EMA200
- Weaker sentiments on Wall Street pressured cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin’s price is down over 2% today, testing the area around $105,000 — below the 200-day EMA (red line), which symbolically separates a downtrend from an uptrend. The key resistance is now located around $110,000, where the 200-day EMA has turned into resistance. The declines in U.S. stock indices are weighing on cryptocurrencies.
Source: xStation5
VIX drops 10% amid Wall Street rebound attempt🗽
3 markets to watch next week - (17.10.2025)
Fed's Musalem remarks on the US economy and tariffs🗽
Precious metals decline 📉Gold down 2%; Silver loses 4%