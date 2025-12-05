BREAKING: Euro-zone GDP slightly above expectations!📈 EURUSD remains stable

11:00 - Euro-zone GDP:
- YoY: 1.4% (Expected: 1.4%, Previous: 1.5%)
- QoQ: 0.3% (Expected: 0.2%, Previous: 0.1%)
The GDP from the Euro-zone turned out to be slightly better than market expectations. The year-on-year growth remains stable and in line with expectations. The quarterly growth exceeded expectations.
The reading fell within market expectations, and the reaction of the indices remains limited.
EURUSD (M1)
Source: xStation5
Daily Summary: Wall Street ends the week with a calm gain 🗽 Cryptocurrencies slide
NATGAS surges 5% reaching 3-year high 🔎
Bitcoin loses 3% 📉Technical bearish flag pattern?
3 markets to watch next week (05.12.2025)