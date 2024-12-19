Bitcoin extends its decline by 2.00% to $98,000 ✂️

Bitcoin loses 2.00% today, dropping below the 100k USD barrier. The decline continues despite yesterday's dynamic sell-off following the FOMC decision.
In the cryptocurrency market, sentiment over the past 24 hours has not been very positive. Among the main factors supporting the current strong supply are:
Declines in the broader market after yesterday's FOMC conference, during which Powell took a more hawkish tone and pointed to a more restrictive Fed stance in 2025. Theoretically, everything indicated such a pivot, but the markets seemed unfazed.
El Salvador's agreement with the IMF, which involves strong limitations on the country's pro-cryptocurrency policy. El Salvador received a $1.4 billion loan agreement from the IMF on the condition that it agrees to restrict its Bitcoin policies. Under the agreement, El Salvador will allow companies to voluntarily accept Bitcoin as a means of payment while ensuring that taxes will continue to be paid exclusively in U.S. dollars, not BTC. For the public sector, transactions and purchases involving Bitcoin will be limited.
Sustained high supply from long-term investors.
Bitcoin (D1 interval)
Bitcoin is down over 2.00% today to 98,000 USD, returning to the consolidation channel prior to breaking above the 100,000 USD barrier. Currently, the first support for bulls is in the 97,000-98,000 USD area. Assuming an average correction from previous cycles of over 20%, the sell-off could potentially stop around 86,000 USD.
