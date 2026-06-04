Bitcoin falls 3%, extending the sell-off 📉 Double bottom in sight?

Key Takeaways
- Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin has lost nearly 8%, with its price falling by more than $5,000 from the daily high.
- The decline brought BTC close to the psychologically important $60,000 threshold and erased weeks of prior recovery.
- Bitcoin is currently trading roughly 50% below its all-time high of $126,000 reached in October 2025.
- Market pressure has been amplified by institutional outflows—particularly from Bitcoin ETFs—alongside leveraged position liquidations and rising geopolitical concerns.
- Sentiment was further weakened by news that Strategy sold 32 BTC for approximately $2.5 million.
- While insignificant relative to the company's holdings of more than 818,000 BTC, the transaction was symbolically important as it marked the first disclosed reduction in its Bitcoin position in years.
- The sale was carried out to finance dividend payments on STRC preferred shares, which carry a variable annual yield of 11.5%.
- Following the announcement, Bitcoin dropped below $72,000, while Strategy shares declined nearly 6% on the same day.
- The market’s main challenge remains weak spot demand and limited investor interest, as capital has increasingly shifted from cryptocurrencies toward equities and the AI-driven investment theme.
Bitcoin chart (D1 timeframe)
Source: xStation5
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