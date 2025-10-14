Read more
12:04 PM · 14 October 2025

Bitcoin loses momentum falling to $111k 📉Ethereum loses 3%

Key takeaways
  • Bitcoin and Ethereum are falling after the rebound attempt
  • Whale address 0xb317 opens a new short position on BTC
  • Sentiments on Wall Street are weakening again

Bitcoin’s price is once again falling toward $111,000, and the current correction suggests that bears may have an appetite to test recent lows around $108,000. Market sentiment on Wall Street is weakening, and additionally, the whale address 0xb317 — known for its $192 million short bet on Bitcoin, opened just before Donald Trump’s tweet on Friday — has now opened another short position worth $163 million. The position currently shows about $5 million in unrealized profit, with a liquidation price at $125,500. This development has fueled market speculation about potential insider trading by the 0xb317 address.

Source: xStation5

Ethereum has fallen below the key $4,000 level and has failed to break above the 50-day EMA to regain sustained bullish momentum. The current key support level is at $3,600 (200-day EMA).

Source: xStation5

ETF inflows to Bitcoin were negative on Friday, and Monday (-326M).

 

Source: Bloomberg Finance L.P., XTB Research

