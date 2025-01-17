Bitcoin rises 3.6% to $103k driven by optimism on Wall Street 📈Microstrategy surges 7%

Cryptocurrencies surge today, as Bitcoin gains almost 4%, nearing to $104k zone. Bullish uptrend on Wall Street is driven by weakening US dollar, lower treasuries yields. NASDAQ 100 gains almost 1.4% today and crypto stocks surge ahead of Donald Trump presidency starting next Monday. Microstrategy (MSTR.US) gains almost 7% and Semler Scientific (SMLR.US) rises 11%. Today, Bitcoin rises to levels unseen since 19 December 2024.

Source: xStation5

Bitcoin stopped the declines at EMA100 (the black line); now rising above 23.6 Fibo retracement at $99k and significant, psychological resistance zone at $100k.

Source: xStation5