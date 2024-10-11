BlackRock Hits $11.5 Trillion of Assets as Q3 Inflows Surge to $221 Billion📈

(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock reported better-than-expected Q3 net revenues in almost every segment, with particularly strong performance in long-term inflows and equity net inflows. The company's technology services revenue slightly missed expectations, showing a 1.56% year-over-year decline. BlackRock's total net inflows reached $221.18 billion during the quarter, significantly exceeding analysts' expectations and putting the company on track to surpass its annual targets. Apart from the slight miss in technology services revenue, the report was solid, showing much higher than expected assets under management, net inflows, and EPS. Return on equity of 13.0% also turned out to be higher than expected. Still, as the world's largest asset manager, BlackRock's ability to continue attracting significant inflows and growing its assets under management across various segments draws the most attention and is likely to drive the market's reaction to the earnings release. Implied one day move for the company based on historical data was 2.19%, with an average surprise of 6.66% above consensus for adjusted EPS.

Highlights

Assets under management (AUM) reached a record $11.5 trillion, up 26% year-over-year

Total net inflows of $221.18 billion, significantly exceeding estimates

Adjusted EPS of $11.46, beating expectations

Revenue rose 15% year-over-year to $5.2 billion

BlackRock Q3 2024 Results

Assets under management: $11.48 trillion vs $11.19 trillion expected (+26% YoY)

Total net inflows: $221.18 billion vs $127.2 billion expected

Long-term inflows: $160.17 billion vs $100.02 billion expected

Adjusted EPS: $11.46 vs $10.40 expected (+5% YoY)

Revenue: $5.20 billion vs $5.0 billion expected (+15% YoY)

Segment Breakdown

Equity net inflows: $74.14 billion vs $29.5 billion expected

Fixed Income net inflows: $62.74 billion vs $58.44 billion expected

Institutional net inflows: $55.90 billion

Retail net inflows: $6.86 billion

Other Key Metrics

Operating margin: 38.6% vs 38% expected

Adjusted operating margin: 45.8% vs 44.1% expected

Base fees and securities lending revenue: $4.03 billion, in line with estimates

Investment advisory performance fees: $388 million vs $158.7 million expected

Technology services revenue: $403 million vs $405.1 million expected (-1% YoY)

Total expenses: $3.19 billion vs $3.09 billion expected (+11% YoY)

Additional Notes