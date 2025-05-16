Read more
Boeing has reportedly reached an agreement to avoid prosecution in a case related to two crashes

4:01 PM 16 May 2025

Boeing has reportedly reached a preliminary agreement with U.S. prosecutors to avoid prosecution in a fraud case related to two deadly crashes involving the 737 MAX aircraft, which resulted in the deaths of 346 individuals, according to sources familiar with the situation, cited exclusively by Reuters.

The Boeing 737 MAX was grounded globally from March 2019 to December 2020, and once more in January 2024, following two similar accidents within a five-month period: Lion Air Flight 610 on October 29, 2018, and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 on March 10, 2019.

 

The Boeing shares are trading at the highest levels since March 2024. Source: xStation

