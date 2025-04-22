Read more
Boeing up 3% in premarket after agreeing to sell parts of digital aviation unit ✈️

2:25 PM 22 April 2025

Boeing has agreed to sell parts of its Digital Aviation Solutions business to Thoma Bravo for $10.55 billion in an all-cash deal, while retaining core digital capabilities related to fleet maintenance, diagnostics, and predictive/prognostic maintenance services for commercial and defense customers.

The sale includes assets such as Jeppesen, ForeFlight, AerData and OzRunways and is part of Boeing’s strategy to focus on core businesses, strengthen its balance sheet and maintain an investment-grade credit rating. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2025, pending regulatory approvals.

Boeing faced significant challenges in 2024, leading to a net loss of $11.8 billion—the second-largest in its history. The year was marked by a door panel blowout incident, a six-week labor strike, and setbacks in its defense segment, including a $1 billion loss on fixed-price development contracts. Source: XTB Research

 

The shares slid yesterday amid broader losses on Wall Street after unsuccessfully testing the 30-day exponential moving average before Easter. Boeing’s stock has recovered so far half of the recent sell-off. Source: xStation5

