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2:46 PM · 29 April 2026

BREAKING: Bank of Canada keeps rates unchanged 🇨🇦 📌 USDCAD extends gains 📈

Bank of Canada (BoC) Rate Decision:

  • Actual 2.25%

  • Forecast 2.25%

  • Previous 2.25%

 

The Bank of Canada maintained its policy interest rate at 2.25%, a level held since October. The Governing Council decided to "look through" the immediate inflationary impact of the Middle East war. However, policy remains "nimble," with potential for rate hikes if energy price shocks lead to persistent, generalized inflation.

 

Economic projections:

  • Inflation Outlook: March CPI inflation rose to 2.4% from 1.8% in February, driven by surging gasoline prices. Inflation is forecast to peak at 3% in April before returning to the 2% target in early 2027.

  • Economic Growth Projections: GDP growth is projected at 1.2% in 2026, rising to 1.7% by 2028 as trade and investment gradually recover. While consumption and government spending support the economy, US tariffs and trade uncertainty—specifically the CUSMA review—weigh on exports. Canada’s net oil exporter status provides some relative resilience.

  • Labor Market and Risks: The labor market is soft, with unemployment between 6.5% and 7%. Key risks include new US trade restrictions, which could trigger rate cuts, or persistent energy price pressures that might necessitate consecutive rate increases. Productivity is seeing an early boost from businesses adopting artificial intelligence technologies.

 

Source: xStation5

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