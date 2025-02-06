BREAKING: Bank of England cuts rates by 25 bps. GBPUSD reacts losing 1%

Bank of England (BoE) decided to cut rates by 25 bps to 4.5% in line with market expectations. Now, the bank expects 1 or 2 further rate cuts in 2025. BoE governor, Bailey commented that the bank is taking gradual and careful approach to cuts.

BoE predicts that inflation will peak at summer at 3.7% YoY due to energy prices; reaching the 2% target in Q4 2027

UK inflation will hit 2.7% in Q1 2027 and 1.9% in Q1 2028 according to

BoE Mann and Dhingra voted by 50 bps cut, overall all 9 BoE MPC members voted to lower rates

UK GDP growth forecast was lovered to 0.75% vs 1.5% previously; BoE predicts that UK economy contracted by 0.1% in Q4 2024

GBPUSD weakened after the decision of Bank of England; market sees BoE stance as quite dovish, while the United Kingdom experiences a serious problems with economic growth.

